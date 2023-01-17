Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa 'main candidate' for top international job

Marcelo Bielsa is the “main candidate” to become the next manager of the Mexico national team, according to reports.

Gerardo Martino stepped down as Mexico coach after their failure to get past the group stage at the World Cup in Qatar. Mexico finished level on points with Poland in Group C but left the World Cup after just three games due to an inferior goal difference.

Bielsa was sacked by Leeds early last year with the club on a poor run of form in the Premier League before being replaced by Jesse Marsch. The Argentine has been linked with several internationals jobs in South America and was recently tipped to become the next boss at Uruguay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also been touted for a return to the Premier League after reported interest from Bournemouth while reports earlier this month claimed he was on a shortlist at West Ham should they decide to part company with David Moyes.

Former Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa looks on during the Premier League football match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on February 26, 2022. (Photo by JON SUPER/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

ESPN have reported that Bielsa is the “main candidate” to become the next Mexico manager. The former Leeds boss has managed in Mexican club football, having taken charge of Atlas and Club America between 1993 and 1996.