The club are second bottom of the League Two table after two wins from their opening 13 games. Crawley sacked Kevin Betsy after four months in charge last week and have yet to appoint a successor.

Hasselbaink was linked to the managerial position at Doncaster Rovers earlier this week but the South Yorkshire club have moved to appoint ex-Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Schofield.

Hasselbaink, 50, is out of work after leaving Burton Albion last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his playing career he represented a number of top clubs, including Chelsea, Leeds United, Middlesbrough in the Premier League and as well as Atlético Madrid in La Liga.

As a manager, he has had two spells at Burton and has also taken charge of QPR and Northampton Town in England.

Crawley face Mansfield Town on Saturday before travelling to Colchester United on Tuesday. Next weekend Bradford host the club at the University of Bradford Stadium.

Next Crawley Town manager odds (correct as of 8.45am, October 21, 2022)

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink manager of Burton Albion gestures during the pre-season friendly match between Burton Albion and Nottingham Forest at Pirelli Stadium on July 12, 2022 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Jimmy Floyd Hasslebaink – 1/2

Lewis Young – 4/1

Neal Ardley – 4/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Robinson – 5/1

Andy Woodman – 20/1

Paul Tisdale – 25/1