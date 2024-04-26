The well-travelled midfielder spent three-and-a-half years on the books at Elland Road, racking up 140 appearances and helping the club seal promotion from League One.

He was plucked from Leeds by Norwich City in 2011 and enjoyed three seasons of regular Premier League football. After helping the Canaries bounce back to the top flight in 2015, he returned to the Championship with Derby County.

Seven years in the second tier followed, the first four of which were spent at Pride Park. Three years with Blackburn Rovers followed before he dropped into League One with Milton Keynes Dons in 2022.

Bradley Johnson scored a memorable goal for Leeds United in the FA Cup against Arsenal. Image: Bruce Rollinson

Derby brought Johnson back last year, handing him a player-coach role in their under-21s set-up. However, he has now announced he will hang up his boots and focus on coaching.

In a statement issued via social media, Johnson said: “After 20 incredible years and over 600 games, I am announcing my retirement from playing professional football. I've had an unbelievable journey and know deep down that despite still feeling physically able to continue, now is the right time to announce my retirement in order to focus on my coaching career.

“I have loved every minute that my journey has given me. I've had an incredible playing career and one I am extremely proud of. There have been extreme highs, difficult lows and numerous challenges along the way but looking back now I wouldn't change any of it. From being released as a young boy at Arsenal to working my way back to become a Premier League midfielder, it's been truly amazing.

“There have been some unbelievable moments along the way. I'm incredibly proud to have played in, and gained promotion from, all of League Two, League One and the Championship - including getting promoted to the Premier League with Norwich in front of a full Wembley Stadium on what was one of the most amazing days of my life.

“I feel honoured to have gone on to play over 100 Premier League games, something I could only have dreamed of as a small boy growing up in Hackney, and feel privileged to have done so playing alongside so many fantastic players - many of which I now feel lucky to call my close friends. None of it would have been possible without those around me and there are so many people I'd like to thank.

“To all of the clubs I played for, thank you all. Thank you to all of my teammates, staff, management and most importantly the incredible fans of Cambridge, Northampton, Stevenage, Ebbsfleet, Leeds, Brighton, Norwich, Derby, Blackburn and MK Dons. You all have a special place in my heart.

A special thank you to my Mum Karen, Dad Keith, Brothers Dean, Jack & Louis and my sister Abbie. You made it all possible and I'll never forget the hard work, sacrifice and support you've all always given me.

