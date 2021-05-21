Former Leeds United forward Noel Hunt is Doncaster Rovers' new assistant manager

ASSISTANT: Noel Hunt in his playing days with Wigan Athletic

Former Rovers midfielder Wellens has taken over as the new manager of the League One club, where he will again work with Hunt, who had an injury-hit spell at Leeds United from 2013 to 2015.

Hunt's former Reading manager Brian McDermott took the Republic of Ireland manager to Elland Road but his contract was cancelled after being limited to 22 appearances without scoring.

Hunt joined Swindon as player-assistant manager in November 2018, taking caretaker charge for a month when Wellens left for Salford City in November 2020.

Swindon were League Two champions in the closest thing the pair had to a full season together, handed the title on a points-per-game basis when the campaign was abandoned because of Covid-19.

Wells, who made almost 200 appearances in two spells for Doncaster, started his managerial career at Oldham Athletic.