Former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Sunderland manager makes shock move to India

The 52-year-old started his managerial career at Blackpool before moving to Leeds in 2008. He was in charge when the Whites, then in League One at the time, knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup at Old Trafford in 2009.

He also guided Leeds out of the third tier in 2010. He was dismissed by the Whites at the beginning of February 2012 but was swiftly back in management as he joined Huddersfield Town later that month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grayson led the Terriers to a play-off victory over Sheffield United in May 2012, securing promotion to the Championship. He left the John Smith's Stadium at the beginning of 2013.

He went on to have spells at Preston North End and Sunderland before joining Bradford in February 2018 after the sacking of Stuart McCall. He won three out of 14 games at Valley Parade before leaving at the end of his contract in May 2018.

Grayson has been out of management since leaving Fleetwood Town in November but has now got a new role in India.

“Coming to India was a possibility that I had looked into two years ago, but the pandemic put all things on hold. When the chance came across again, I was excited to look into it," he said.

“This presents a new opportunity in my football career and it is one that really excites me. When I spoke to the owner, his mindset was the same as mine. I want this club to be winning trophies again.

SIMON GRAYSON: Has a new managerial role, this time in India. Picture: Getty Images.

“I am aware that BFC has been very successful in the past but the last few years haven’t worked out like everybody would have liked it to.

"That happens in football – you learn from it and strive to do better – to get players to work harder on the pitch and off the pitch. That’s the exciting part for me."