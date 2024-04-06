Former Leeds United, Hull City and Portsmouth midfielder announces retirement at the age of 43
Now 43, Norris plies his trade in the Northern Premier League Premier Division for Lancaster City and has been on the club’s books since 2018. Having played longer than the vast majority of midfielders do, he is now set to call time on his career.
Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Norris said: “The last few games of the last last dance… This will be my final season at Lancaster City and in competitive football. Fitness-wise, I feel good, but 27 years have taken its toll on the body and needing to prioritise family, kids and work. Will milk it more when it’s all over...”
Norris first arrived in Yorkshire in 2002, when he joined Hull City on loan from Bolton Wanderers. He returned to the county a decade later, joining Leeds United from Portsmouth on a permanent basis in the summer of 2012.
He made a total of 36 appearances for the Whites, scoring four goals and featuring prominently under Neil Warnock before slipping down the pecking order.
The midfielder is best known for his spells with Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town, having made 240 appearances for the former and 118 for the latter. He also counts Peterborough United and Blackpool among his former clubs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.