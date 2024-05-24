Kasper Schmeichel has admitted he did not enjoy his time at Leeds United.

The goalkeeper spent the 2010/11 season at Elland Road, making 37 league appearances for the Whites as they narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs.

However, he did not particularly enjoy his spell in West Yorkshire. As the son of Manchester United legend Peter, he found criticism of his father difficult to deal with.

Speaking to Gary Lineker on podcast The Rest is Football, Schmeichel said: “I didn’t enjoy my time at Leeds, which is a shame, because it’s an incredible club. I think it was the wrong time, wrong place, wrong person. I was probably very immature in my way of being and I felt at the time, some of the things that were said about my dad were very disrespectful.

Kasper Schmeichel made a total of 40 appearances for Leeds United. Image: Steve Riding

“I understand the rivalry is there. But when you’re calling my Dad certain names, it’s not going to endear me, regardless if you’re saying I’m alright. They used to sing a chant, I won’t repeat the word, saying ‘your Dad’s something but you’re alright’. I get, now I’m older, the banter of it, but still you’re calling my Dad something. That’s never going to sit well with me.”

Schmeichel was the number one at Elland Road for just one season, as he signed for Leicester City in the summer of 2011. He spent over a decade on the books of the Foxes, becoming a key figure and helping the club lift the Premier League title in 2016.