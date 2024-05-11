Former Leeds United man previously linked with Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley released by EFL club
The 26-year-old was given his professional breakthrough at Elland Road, initially featuring under Thomas Christiansen and Paul Heckingbottom. Promising form early on led to links with Premier League clubs, but he penned new terms at Leeds shortly before the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa.
The capture of Barry Douglas pushed Pearce down the pecking order and he was loaned out to Scunthorpe United in January 2019. He was targeted by Barnsley towards the end of his Leeds career but in the summer of 2019, was snapped up by Wigan.
The former England under-21 international, a left-back by trade, was linked with Sheffield Wednesday in 2021 but a move back to Yorkshire did not materialise.
He remained on the books of the Latics but following the conclusion of the regular League One season, has been allowed to seek pastures new. In their retained list statement, Wigan said: “Captain Josh Magennis will leave the Football Club after two-and-a-half seasons of service.
"Tom Pearce, who has spent five years with the Latics, will also move on following the end of his contract alongside Ben Amos, Stephen Humphrys, and Charlie Wyke who have been with the Club since the summer of 2021.
“Latics loanees Luke Chambers, Martial Godo, Charlie Goode, Charlie Kelman, Liam Morrison, Liam Shaw, and Kell Watts have also returned to their parent clubs following the completion of the season.
“Everyone at Wigan Athletic would like to thank our departing players for their professionalism and dedication during their time here and wish them well for the future.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.