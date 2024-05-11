Former Leeds United defender Tom Pearce has been released by Wigan Athletic.

The 26-year-old was given his professional breakthrough at Elland Road, initially featuring under Thomas Christiansen and Paul Heckingbottom. Promising form early on led to links with Premier League clubs, but he penned new terms at Leeds shortly before the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa.

The capture of Barry Douglas pushed Pearce down the pecking order and he was loaned out to Scunthorpe United in January 2019. He was targeted by Barnsley towards the end of his Leeds career but in the summer of 2019, was snapped up by Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former England under-21 international, a left-back by trade, was linked with Sheffield Wednesday in 2021 but a move back to Yorkshire did not materialise.

Tom Pearce left Leeds United for Wigan Athletic in 2019. Image: Simon Hulme

He remained on the books of the Latics but following the conclusion of the regular League One season, has been allowed to seek pastures new. In their retained list statement, Wigan said: “Captain Josh Magennis will leave the Football Club after two-and-a-half seasons of service.

"Tom Pearce, who has spent five years with the Latics, will also move on following the end of his contract alongside Ben Amos, Stephen Humphrys, and Charlie Wyke who have been with the Club since the summer of 2021.

“Latics loanees Luke Chambers, Martial Godo, Charlie Goode, Charlie Kelman, Liam Morrison, Liam Shaw, and Kell Watts have also returned to their parent clubs following the completion of the season.