FORMER Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch and Middlesbrough legend Tony Mowbray are among the early frontrunners to replace sacked Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney.

Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney pictured at the final whistle at Elland Road after his side's Sky Bet Championship loss to Leeds United. He was sacked on Tuesday morning. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

The struggling Championship outfit called time on Rooney’s ill-fated stint at the club in the wake of their 3-0 defeat at Elland Road on New Year’s Day.

Rooney was barracked by both sets of supporters in the game.

Appointed on October 11, Rooney won just twice in fifteen matches, with Blues in danger of being sucked into a relegation battle which currently involves three Yorkshire clubs in Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.

Marsch has been out of management since being axed by Leeds last February.

Soon after leaving Elland Road, he was approached by Southampton, but they ended their interest after talks broke down over the length of contract.

Marsch, 50, was close to being appointed at Leicester City in April, but despite discussions reaching an advanced stage, the move collapsed.

Mowbray, 60, was controversially dismissed by Sunderland last month, despite the club being just outside of the play-offs in ninth place.

Other candidates include England under-21 chief Lee Carsley and John Eustace, sacked to make way for Rooney with Blues in sixth spot in the table.

In a statement, Rooney, 38, said: “Football is a results business – and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be.

"However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.

"Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16.

"Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager."