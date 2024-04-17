The Scot will be joined by long-term assistant Paul Raynor and have signed deals until 2027 with the relegated Championship club parting company with Leam Richardson and Rob Kelly on Wednesday morning.

Evans has left League One side Stevenage, who have been in contention for the play-offs for most of the season before falling away recently.

The former Leeds United manager led the Millers to back to back promotions in a memorable first stint at the club.

Evans will be at the helm for Saturday’s home game with Birmingham City, which has big ramifications in the survival race for Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

A Millers statement read: “Talks with Steve, Paul and their representatives were opened upon permission being granted by Stevenage and the swift nature in which they were concluded outlines the desire of the club, Steve and Paul to make this move happen.

"The pair – who led the club to back-to-back promotions from Sky Bet League Two to the Championship between 2012 and 2014 – will meet with the squad and staff on Thursday and are now preparing for their first game back in charge of the Millers against Birmingham City at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday.

"Conversations held at board level were unanimously in agreement that change was necessary to ensure the continued progression of the football club.

Millers chief Tony Stewart said: "On behalf of everyone at Rotherham United, I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Steve Evans and Paul Raynor back to the football club.

"Leam and Rob’s departure was not something we took lightly, but following extensive conversations at Board level, it was unanimously agreed that a change of direction was needed to give us the best possible chance of bouncing back to the Sky Bet Championship at the first time of asking.

"In Steve and Paul, we have two individuals that understand the Rotherham United ‘DNA’ and know what it takes to build a successful team. They have a proven track record of success at a plethora of clubs, including our own.

