The 38-year-old acted as Sabri Lamouchi’s assistant at Cardiff City in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, but it has been confirmed Lamouchi will not lead the Bluebirds into the 2023/24 season.

Bamba, renowned for his leadership skills during a career that featured spells with Leeds, Middlesbrough and Leicester City, is set to accept an offer to replace Lamouchi as number one according to talkSPORT.

The former defender cut his teeth as a coach during his stint at Middlesbrough, signing as a player-coach and becoming part of Neil Warnock’s team during the 2021/22 campaign.

Bamba served as captain during his time at Leeds United. Image: James Hardisty

He also represented Cardiff as a player, starring under Warnock as the club clinched promotion to the Premier League in 2018. While at Cardiff, he underwent treatment for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma but announced he was cancer-free in May 2021.