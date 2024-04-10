The 67-year-old, a former manager who has led the likes of Middlesbrough and Celtic, currently serves as Dundee’s technical director. According to The Courier, he is now also their fourth-biggest shareholder.

The report claims he took shares in the club in lieu of a salary at the beginning of the year and that he is now among the major shareholders. He is said to be fourth in the list behind majority stakeholders Tim Keyes and John Nelms, and secondary shareholders Dee4Life.

Gordon Strachan serves as Dundee's technical director. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Strachan joined as the club’s technical director in 2019, just under two years on from the end of his reign as Scotland’s manager. The appointment marked a full-circle moment for Strachan, who started his playing career at Dundee.

He went on to enjoy a glittering career, starring for Aberdeen, Manchester United and Leeds United before finishing as a player at Coventry City. He lifted the FA Cup at Manchester United, before winning the Second Division and the First Division at Leeds, as well as the Charity Shield.