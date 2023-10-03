All Sections
Former Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday boss linked with Serie B job

Former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has been linked with Italian outfit Sampdoria.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 13:22 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 13:22 BST
Garry Monk was sacked by Sheffield Wednesday in 2020. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesGarry Monk was sacked by Sheffield Wednesday in 2020. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
The 44-year-old has been out of management for nearly three years, having been sacked by Wednesday in November 2020.

Italian outlet SampNews24 have claimed Sampdoria co-owner Andrea Radrizzani will have the final say on the future of the club’s current head coach Andrea Pirlo.

The report relays Il Secolo XIX’s claim that analysis of replacements has begun and that there has been talk of contact with Monk.

Monk and Radrizzani briefly worked together at Leeds, when the latter owned the club and the former was in charge of the first-team.

Their time together came to an end following the conclusion of the 2016/17 campaign, when Monk stepped down from his role.

He went on to take the reins at Middlesbrough and Birmingham City before his spell with Wednesday.

Sampdoria currently sit 19th in Serie B, having won just once in the league this season.

