Former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has been linked with Italian outfit Sampdoria.

Garry Monk was sacked by Sheffield Wednesday in 2020. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The 44-year-old has been out of management for nearly three years, having been sacked by Wednesday in November 2020.

Italian outlet SampNews24 have claimed Sampdoria co-owner Andrea Radrizzani will have the final say on the future of the club’s current head coach Andrea Pirlo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report relays Il Secolo XIX’s claim that analysis of replacements has begun and that there has been talk of contact with Monk.

Monk and Radrizzani briefly worked together at Leeds, when the latter owned the club and the former was in charge of the first-team.

Their time together came to an end following the conclusion of the 2016/17 campaign, when Monk stepped down from his role.

He went on to take the reins at Middlesbrough and Birmingham City before his spell with Wednesday.