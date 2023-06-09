Former Leeds United forward Steve Morison has a new job in management – in the seventh tier of English football.

The 39-year-old made a promising start to his coaching career, leading Cardiff City’s under-23 side before being handed the first-team reins. He was named Championship Manager of the Month in March 2022 but was axed in September that year.

Less than a year on from his Bluebirds departure, he has returned to management with Isthmian League Premier Division outfit Hornchurch. As a player, he is perhaps best remembered for his exploits across three spells with Millwall but did make 42 appearances for Leeds.

He arrived at Elland Road as part of the deal that took Luciano Becchio to Norwich City, but failed to emulate the Argentine’s heroics in West Yorkshire.

He made 42 appearances for Leeds. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Speaking in the club’s announcement of his arrival, Morison said: “I am thrilled and honoured to announce that I have taken on the role of first-team manager of Hornchurch FC. Myself and Anthony Fenton are excited to take on this new challenge and to lead the team to new heights both on and off the football pitch.

"As we embark on this new season, I want to assure you that I am committed to bringing success to Hornchurch FC. I will work tirelessly with our players, coaching staff and management to ensure that we perform at our best and achieve our goals.

“I am passionate about football and believe that together, we can build a strong and successful team. I am excited to work with the existing players and the wider Hornchurch FC community to create a culture of excellence both on and off the pitch.

