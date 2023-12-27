Former Middlesbrough and Sunderland star axed by club in sixth tier
Arca was a mainstay of both Middlesbrough and Sunderland’s midfields in his playing days, making over 150 appearances for both. He came out of retirement to become a key figure for South Shields before hanging up his boots for a second time.
He returned to the club as manager in April, replacing former England international Kevin Phillips. The Argentine had led the club into eighth place in the National League North but has been dismissed following a dismal run of form.
The club has not tasted victory since November 14 and a Boxing Day defeat to Blyth Spartans proved to be the final nail in the coffin. His assistant, former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town midfielder Tommy Miller, has also moved on.
A statement issued by South Shields read: "South Shields FC can confirm the decision has been made to part company with first-team manager Julio Arca and his assistant Tommy Miller.
“The club expresses its sincere gratitude to Julio and Tommy for their efforts during their time at 1st Cloud Arena and wishes them both well for their future endeavours.
“Julio has been one of the main catalysts of the club’s growth over the last eight-and-a-half years and will always be regarded as a club legend. We regret that his time as first-team manager has come to an end, but this decision has been made as a result of on-pitch performances and results over the last six weeks.
"Julio, Tommy and their families will always be welcome at 1st Cloud Arena. Elliott Dickman will lead the first-team on an interim basis following Julio and Tommy’s departures, and he will be supported by Lee Picton. The club will make no further comment at this time.