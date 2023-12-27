Former Middlesbrough and Sunderland star Julio Arca has been sacked as manager of non-league outfit South Shields.

Arca was a mainstay of both Middlesbrough and Sunderland’s midfields in his playing days, making over 150 appearances for both. He came out of retirement to become a key figure for South Shields before hanging up his boots for a second time.

He returned to the club as manager in April, replacing former England international Kevin Phillips. The Argentine had led the club into eighth place in the National League North but has been dismissed following a dismal run of form.

The club has not tasted victory since November 14 and a Boxing Day defeat to Blyth Spartans proved to be the final nail in the coffin. His assistant, former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town midfielder Tommy Miller, has also moved on.

Julio Arca was a popular figure during his Middlesbrough days. Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

A statement issued by South Shields read: "South Shields FC can confirm the decision has been made to part company with first-team manager Julio Arca and his assistant Tommy Miller.

“The club expresses its sincere gratitude to Julio and Tommy for their efforts during their time at 1st Cloud Arena and wishes them both well for their future endeavours.

“Julio has been one of the main catalysts of the club’s growth over the last eight-and-a-half years and will always be regarded as a club legend. We regret that his time as first-team manager has come to an end, but this decision has been made as a result of on-pitch performances and results over the last six weeks.

