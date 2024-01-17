Former Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers forward Curtis Main has been snapped up by Scottish outfit Dundee.

The move marks a return to the United Kingdom for Main, who has been plying his trade in India with Bengaluru. Having recently parted ways with the Indian Super League side, he has penned an 18-month contract at Dundee.

Main said: “It is a great feeling to be back in Scottish football and I am really looking forward to getting started with Dundee. The manager was a big influence in my decision, I’ve worked with him in the past, and he knows what he is going to get from me and I know what I am going to get from him.

"For me, that was a big appeal to get the opportunity to work with him again. I can’t wait to get back out on the pitch in Scotland and to play in front of the Dundee supporters.”

Former Doncaster Rovers forward Curtis Main has joined Dundee. Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The 31-year-old began his career with Darlington before Middlesbrough came calling in 2011. He spent three years at the Riverside before leaving for Doncaster Rovers, and later went on to represent an array of clubs including Portsmouth and Abderdeen.

He moved to India in 2023 but is now back on British soil with Dundee, who sit seventh in the Scottish Premiership.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said: “I am absolutely delighted to bring Curtis to the club. I’ve got a good relationship with Curtis from my time as assistant manager at Aberdeen and I built up a strong bond with him.

"He has done fantastic work in the Scottish Premiership, he knows the league really well and he brings real quality in the type of striker that I feel the whole team will benefit from.