The former Middlesbrough and Bournemouth player, 33, had been receiving treatment for an injury issue and has now elected to hang up his boots after telling the club.

He said: “In the last month, just waking up and taking the amount of painkillers I’ve had to take has got too much.

“I want to play football for as long as I possibly can but it’s just too much on my body every day and it’s grinding me down."

Lee Tomlin. Picture courtesy of DRFC.

Having been granted time off, Tomlin posted photos from the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland last Saturday morning prior to the announcement of Rovers’ team news for their clash against Rochdale.

The decision had left some supporters questioning his commitment despite no rules having being broken, although manager Gary McSheffrey was quick to defend him.

McSheffrey said: “Sometimes you have just got to think before you do things.

"It’s not something that overly concerns me. It was his own time, he didn’t have to be at the game. He had a few days recovery and it’s not a big issue to me.

“It’s up to him what he does in his spare time as long as he’s not using his body or embarrassing the club."

Tomlin joined the club after a successful trial in the summer, signing a one-year deal.