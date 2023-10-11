Former Newcastle United and Aston Villa man snapped up by Championship club after Sheffield United spell
The 34-year-old helped the Blades seal promotion to the Premier League last season after joining on loan from Newcastle United.
However, a permanent switch did not materialise and he became a free agent when Newcastle released him.
Stoke City have now swooped to secure his services, landing the Aston Villa academy graduate on a deal until the end of the season.
Clark said: “I’ve missed the feeling of being in the dressing room and preparing week-to-week for Saturdays.
“I worked hard throughout pre-season and have kept myself in good shape since, so I am keen to get out there with the lads over the next couple of weeks, as the feeling of those sessions is something you can’t replicate alone.
“With the quality of players we have, if we find some consistency, I believe we can go on and have a good season.”
Stoke’s technical director Ricky Martin said: “Ciaran’s vast experience and understanding of how to be successful in the Championship make him a valuable addition to our squad.
“He gives us the cover we need at the back but, more than that, he’s a left-footed central defender which is a commodity in itself, as well as possessing all the pedigree and background to be a leader and cultural architect within our group.
“Ciaran has two weeks to train and acclimatise prior to our next block of Championship fixtures and we’ll be working hard to help him get up to speed as quickly and effectively as possible.”