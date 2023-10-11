All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Former Newcastle United and Aston Villa man snapped up by Championship club after Sheffield United spell

Former Sheffield United defender Ciaran Clark has found a new home in the Championship.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:05 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 10:05 BST
Former Sheffield United defender Ciaran Clark has found a new home in the Championship. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty ImagesFormer Sheffield United defender Ciaran Clark has found a new home in the Championship. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
Former Sheffield United defender Ciaran Clark has found a new home in the Championship. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The 34-year-old helped the Blades seal promotion to the Premier League last season after joining on loan from Newcastle United.

However, a permanent switch did not materialise and he became a free agent when Newcastle released him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stoke City have now swooped to secure his services, landing the Aston Villa academy graduate on a deal until the end of the season.

Most Popular

Clark said: “I’ve missed the feeling of being in the dressing room and preparing week-to-week for Saturdays.

“I worked hard throughout pre-season and have kept myself in good shape since, so I am keen to get out there with the lads over the next couple of weeks, as the feeling of those sessions is something you can’t replicate alone.

“With the quality of players we have, if we find some consistency, I believe we can go on and have a good season.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stoke’s technical director Ricky Martin said: “Ciaran’s vast experience and understanding of how to be successful in the Championship make him a valuable addition to our squad.

“He gives us the cover we need at the back but, more than that, he’s a left-footed central defender which is a commodity in itself, as well as possessing all the pedigree and background to be a leader and cultural architect within our group.

“Ciaran has two weeks to train and acclimatise prior to our next block of Championship fixtures and we’ll be working hard to help him get up to speed as quickly and effectively as possible.”

Related topics:Newcastle UnitedAston VillaBladesPremier LeagueStoke City