Former Sheffield United defender Ciaran Clark has found a new home in the Championship.

Former Sheffield United defender Ciaran Clark has found a new home in the Championship. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

However, a permanent switch did not materialise and he became a free agent when Newcastle released him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stoke City have now swooped to secure his services, landing the Aston Villa academy graduate on a deal until the end of the season.

Clark said: “I’ve missed the feeling of being in the dressing room and preparing week-to-week for Saturdays.

“I worked hard throughout pre-season and have kept myself in good shape since, so I am keen to get out there with the lads over the next couple of weeks, as the feeling of those sessions is something you can’t replicate alone.

“With the quality of players we have, if we find some consistency, I believe we can go on and have a good season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoke’s technical director Ricky Martin said: “Ciaran’s vast experience and understanding of how to be successful in the Championship make him a valuable addition to our squad.

“He gives us the cover we need at the back but, more than that, he’s a left-footed central defender which is a commodity in itself, as well as possessing all the pedigree and background to be a leader and cultural architect within our group.