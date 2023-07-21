The 26-year-old is a free agent after his three-year Millers spell came to an end at the end of last season. According to the South London Press, he could be set to join the Lions with talks between the club and player said to be underway.

Harding made 140 appearances in all competitions for Rotherham, scoring twice and helping the club clinch promotion from League One in 2022. He had previously represented Birmingham City, although he made just 59 appearances over the course of five years with the Blues.

The defender issued a farewell statement to Rotherham fans earlier today (July 21), writing on Instagram: “Rotherham United Football Club, it’s been a pleasure.

"From the lows of a crippling relegation to the highs of a deserved promotion and thrilling cup win. We created history together and I’ve enjoyed it all. To the supporters, staff and many players I made genuine friendships with, thank you.”