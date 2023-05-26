Former Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers forward Jonson Clarke-Harris has been transfer-listed by Peterborough United.

The 28-year-old was League One’s top scorer last season, notching 27 goals as Posh booked a place in the play-offs. He scored in the club’s 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg of their play-off semi-final, and featured when the Owls cancelled out the deficit in the second leg.

A section of Peterborough’s retained list statement read: “The club have made a number of players available for transfer, some in line with the club’s policy of listing players who are entering the final year of their contract.”

Clarke-Harris spent four years on the books of Rotherham United, making 79 appearances and registering 10 goals. While with the Millers, he spent time on loan at Doncaster Rovers.

The 28-year-old was League One’s top scorer last season. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images