The 28-year-old was League One’s top scorer last season, notching 27 goals as Posh booked a place in the play-offs. He scored in the club’s 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg of their play-off semi-final, and featured when the Owls cancelled out the deficit in the second leg.
A section of Peterborough’s retained list statement read: “The club have made a number of players available for transfer, some in line with the club’s policy of listing players who are entering the final year of their contract.”
Clarke-Harris spent four years on the books of Rotherham United, making 79 appearances and registering 10 goals. While with the Millers, he spent time on loan at Doncaster Rovers.
After leaving Rotherham, he enjoyed spells with Coventry City and Bristol Rovers before being recruited by Peterborough in 2020. He has been transfer-listed alongside Frankie Kent, Josh Knight, Oliver Norburn, Dan Butler, Jeando Fuchs, Ben Thompson, Joe Tomlinson and Christy Pym.