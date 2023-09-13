Former Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town defender gets suspended ban for breaking betting rules 375 times
The left-back is currently a Nottingham Forest player, but the offences were found to have occurred when he was at Norwich City, between January 22, 2014 and March 18, 2017.
During that period he had loans with Swindon Town, Peterborough United, Scunthorpe United and, between October and December 2015, Rotherham United.
The 28-year-old's five-month ban is suspended until the end of next season after he was found to have broken rules which ban players from placing bets or passing on information that could be used for betting.
He has also been fined £20,956.
Toffolo's only appearance for Forest this season has come in the League Cup and since moving from Huddersfield Town in July 2022, he has made just nine Premier League starts. He has, however, been named on Forest’s 25-man squad list for the first half of the season, unlike Jonjo Shelvey, who will now be unable to play until the new year, barring a transfer to a league whose transfer window is still open.
In May, former Barnsley loanee Ivan Toney was banned for eight months after admitting to 232 breaches of the FA's betting rules. The Brentford and England striker is not even allowed to train until next week, giving him exactly three months to get up to speed for the end of his suspension.