FORMER Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor is set to return to management at League One outfit Bristol Rovers - less than three weeks after being sacked by the Millers

Taylor, who was shown the door in mid-November after just over a year in charge of the Millers, is expected to replace Joey Barton and be his full-time replacement.

Andy Mangan has led Rovers in a caretaker capacity since Barton's departure towards the end of last month, with Rovers registering four wins, two draws and just one defeat under his watch.

Rovers currently sit 11th in the League One table, nine points off the play-off positions. The West Country outfit visit League Two side Crewe Alexandra in the FA Cup this weekend.

Several names had been considered by the Rovers board, including former Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk, ex-Leeds number two Karl Robinson and caretaker manager Andy Mangan.

Taylor played in the west for Exeter City, Cheltenham Town, Team Bath and Bath City, while also managing Exeter City.

Wayne Carlisle, brought in as a coach at Rothehram by Taylor, has been managing the Millers in an interim capacity since Taylor’s axing.

He has led the club in the past two matches against Leeds United and Hull City and will take pre-match media duties ahead of Saturday's Championship game with Birmingham City.

The Millers have been holding interviews this week regarding their own vacant position, with ex-Luton, Stoke and Southampton boss Nathan Jones being one candidates understood to have been spoken to.