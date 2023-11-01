Former Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan has announced his retirement from playing at the age of just 27.

The decision to retire comes over two years on from his last appearance at senior level.

A product of Manchester City’s academy, Bryan joined Sheffield United in 2018 and made a total of 19 appearances for the Blades.

After being released by Sheffield United, he was snapped up by West Bromwich Albion but suffered a cruciate ligament injury in his first season with the Baggies.

He has now hung up his boots following medical advice.

In an emotional statement shared on Instagram, Bryan said: “Chapter 27… A year of new beginnings for me... I would like to announce my retirement from professional football. After two long years battling with my knee injury, unfortunately after medical advice it’s time to say goodbye to the game of football.

“Just a lad who grew up on a council estate in Gorton with dreams of one day being a professional footballer and that dream came true. To play in the Premier League and represent some of the biggest clubs in England is something I will always cherish and be proud of.

“I want to thank everyone who helped me achieve my dream... my mum and stepdad who are no longer with us, who drove up and down the country to support me from the age of 10, I will forever be grateful for everything you both done for me. My two sisters and little brother who have always been my biggest fans.

“My fiancée who has been a rock for me in such a difficult period in my life, I will never be able to repay you for the support you give me. And of course my two boys who without knowing have made this difficult decision so much easier I love you both unconditionally.