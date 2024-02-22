Former Sheffield United, Bradford City and Portsmouth forward makes shock move to club in Scottish fourth tier
McNulty is a vastly experienced frontman and has plied his trade in all three of the EFL’s divisions. He is a familiar face in Yorkshire, having led the lines of both Sheffield United and Bradford City.
After a spell out of the game, the 31-year-old has joined The Spartans on a deal running until the end of the season. The former Scotland international, who also counts Coventry City and Reading among his former clubs, had already been training with The Spartans.
McNulty’s new manager Douglas Samuel said: “Marc has trained with us since the New Year and enjoyed it. He’s helped to raise standards in training. It’s an exciting signing and one to lift everyone, all the players, coaching staff and supporters.
“To bring in someone of Marc’s pedigree and quality can only enhance our prospects of ending our debut season strong.”
The Spartans currently sit third in the Scottish League Two table, 17 points adrift of league leaders Stenhousemuir.
McNulty spent three years at Sheffield United, making 56 appearances and registering 14 goals. While on the books at Bramall Lane, he was loaned out to Bradford City and made 16 appearances for the Bantams.