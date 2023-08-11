The defender was a key figure for the Blades in their League One promotion-winning campaign in 2017 before going on to feature for the club in the Championship and the Premier League.

His time at Bramall Lane came to an end in 2020 and he has since had stints at Swindon Town, Swansea City and Portsmouth.

Freeman’s time at Portsmouth did not work out and Pompey boss John Mousinho claimed the defender travelled all the way from Nottingham to train with the club.

Freeman was a key figure for Sheffield United in their League One promotion-winning campaign in 2017. Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The 31-year-old has now dropped into non-league football, linking up with former Sheffield United coach David Unsworth at fifth-tier Oldham. He has signed a six-month contract with the club and has been handed the number 23 shirt.

In a statement announcing his arrival, Oldham said: “Oldham Athletic are delighted to announce the signing of former Portsmouth and Sheffield United right-back Kieron Freeman.