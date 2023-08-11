All Sections
Former Sheffield United, Derby County and Portsmouth defender joins Oldham Athletic

Former Sheffield United favourite Kieron Freeman has joined National League side Oldham Athletic.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 11th Aug 2023, 17:02 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 17:02 BST

The defender was a key figure for the Blades in their League One promotion-winning campaign in 2017 before going on to feature for the club in the Championship and the Premier League.

His time at Bramall Lane came to an end in 2020 and he has since had stints at Swindon Town, Swansea City and Portsmouth.

Freeman’s time at Portsmouth did not work out and Pompey boss John Mousinho claimed the defender travelled all the way from Nottingham to train with the club.

Freeman was a key figure for Sheffield United in their League One promotion-winning campaign in 2017. Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty ImagesFreeman was a key figure for Sheffield United in their League One promotion-winning campaign in 2017. Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
The 31-year-old has now dropped into non-league football, linking up with former Sheffield United coach David Unsworth at fifth-tier Oldham. He has signed a six-month contract with the club and has been handed the number 23 shirt.

In a statement announcing his arrival, Oldham said: “Oldham Athletic are delighted to announce the signing of former Portsmouth and Sheffield United right-back Kieron Freeman.

“The 31-year-old defender joins Latics on a six-month deal, having played in all of England’s top four divisions.”

