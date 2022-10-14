As of Friday morning, the 45-year-old Welshman was 1/3 to be appointed at the club, who sacked Kevin Betsy after four months in charge earlier this week.

Robinson started his career at Wolves and played over 150 games for the club. He went on to have loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Sheffield United after moving to Portsmouth.

The midfielder also represented the likes of Sunderland and Norwich City before moving to the MLS where he played with Toronto FC. He also earned more than 50 caps for Wales.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 20: Wanderers coach Carl Robinson looks on during the A-League match between Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC at CommBank Stadium, on November 20, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Crawley sit bottom of the fourth tier with one win from 12 games.

If Robinson is to be appointed at the club, he will be in the dugout for the clash against Bradford City at the end of this month.

Robinson has managerial experience, having took charge of Vancouver Whitecaps in Canada and Australian sides Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney Wanderers, leaving the latter in January.

Next Crawley Town manager odds

Carl Robinson – 1/3

Neal Ardley – 8/1

Andy Woodman – 8/1

Lewis Young – 12/1

Graham Alexander – 16/1

Mark Cooper – 16/1

Darren Ferguson – 20/1

Daryl McMahon – 20/1

