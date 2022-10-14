Former, Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland player made strong favourite for League Two position
Former Wolves midfielder Carl Robinson is the odds-on favourite to become the next manager of League Two side Crawley Town.
As of Friday morning, the 45-year-old Welshman was 1/3 to be appointed at the club, who sacked Kevin Betsy after four months in charge earlier this week.
Robinson started his career at Wolves and played over 150 games for the club. He went on to have loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Sheffield United after moving to Portsmouth.
The midfielder also represented the likes of Sunderland and Norwich City before moving to the MLS where he played with Toronto FC. He also earned more than 50 caps for Wales.
Crawley sit bottom of the fourth tier with one win from 12 games.
If Robinson is to be appointed at the club, he will be in the dugout for the clash against Bradford City at the end of this month.
Robinson has managerial experience, having took charge of Vancouver Whitecaps in Canada and Australian sides Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney Wanderers, leaving the latter in January.
Next Crawley Town manager odds
Carl Robinson – 1/3
Neal Ardley – 8/1
Andy Woodman – 8/1
Lewis Young – 12/1
Graham Alexander – 16/1
Mark Cooper – 16/1
Darren Ferguson – 20/1
Daryl McMahon – 20/1
David Artell – 20/1