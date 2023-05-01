FORMER Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City defender Rory McArdle will bow out of professional football against the team who gave him his first league start next Monday.

The 36-year-old centre-back is calling time at the end of a frustrating season which has seen him start just two Harrogate Town games since October. He has not played since the January 14 draw with Stevenage.

So he has decided his final game will come at home to Rochdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have always tried to do the right thing, whether that be for the club, the team or for myself," explained the former Northern Ireland international. "This has been a hard decision but I think the last six months have helped me to take this decision.

END OF THE LINE: Harrogate Town's Rory McArdle owill bring an end to his playing career at former club Rochdale next weekend. Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

“If I am not playing I always want to do everything I can to help the players in my position to prepare for games. That change of focus has been a fresh challenge which I have enjoyed and now this decision is on my terms."

McArdle was a product of Wednesday's academy but only made two substitute appearances before moving to Rochdale - initially in two loan spells - where he made over 140 of his 649 senior appearances.

McArdle scored the winner in the 2008 League Two play-off final before moving to Scotland for two seasons with Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joined Bradford in 2012 and made over 200 appearances in five years at Valley Parade. He was part of the Bantams side which reached the 2013 League Cup final, scoring at Aston Villa in the semi-final.

HEADING OUT: Harrogate Town's Rory McArdle Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

After spells at Scunthorpe United and Exeter City, he joined Harrogate two seasons ago, but injuries have started to catch up with him.

“It’s strange how it comes full circle," he said. "Rochdale was the club where I began my professional career really.”

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver paid tribute to the veteran.

“Rory has had a magnificent career and has made some important contributions with Harrogate Town," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad