Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 38-year-old former Wales player went into goalkeeping coaching shortly after retiring from football in 2020 after four years at Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Price initially worked for Bournemouth before joining his current club Milton Keynes Dons a year ago.

"The full support of everybody at the football club is with Lewis and his family and we will do everything we can to help them through this challenging time," said a joint statement from his colleagues on the Dons' coaching staff.

“Lewis will have all the time he needs to recover and work his way back to a stage of full health, and we, as a club, will do everything we can to help with that.

“I know the MK Dons family will be right behind Lewis throughout his recovery but we ask that during this time, everyone respects his and his family’s privacy.”

Price had spells with Ipswich Town, Derby County and Crystal Palace before ending his career in South Yorkshire.

ILL: Former Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Lewis Price has testicular cancer

He made seven appearances in all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday in 2015-16 before moving to Rotherham for the new season.

The Millers released him when his two-year contract expired, only to quickly re-sign him again. It was when his next 24-month deal expired that he decided to hang up his gloves.