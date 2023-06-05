All Sections
Former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal linked with Leeds United vacancy

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has been linked with the vacant head coach role at Leeds United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:29 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 09:29 BST

The 57-year-old is currently working in Spain, where he is in charge of top flight side Celta Vigo. However, he has experience of managing in England having previously led both Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City.

He has been linked with a move to Elland Road by The Sun’s Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, which also reports that Sam Allardyce was keen to remain at Leeds as a general manager or director of football.

Leeds currently find themselves surrounded by uncertainty, with speculation regarding ownership continuing and a vacancy in the dugout. For the first time in four years, they are preparing for life in the Championship following relegation to the Premier League.

The 57-year-old is currently working in Spain, where he is in charge of top flight side Celta Vigo. Image: Octavio Passos/Getty Images
The 57-year-old is currently working in Spain, where he is in charge of top flight side Celta Vigo. Image: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Carvalhal made an immediate impact in Yorkshire after being appointed by Sheffield Wednesday, guiding the Owls to the Championship play-off final in 2016. They reached the play-offs again in 2017, but once again failed to reach the Premier League and Carvalhal departed in December that year.

He made a swift return to management with Swansea, but could not prevent the Welsh club dropping out of the Premier League and moved on in May 2018. Since leaving England, he has taken charge of Rio Ave, Braga, Al Wahda and his current club Celta Vigo.

