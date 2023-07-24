Former Sheffield Wednesday forward and manager Trevor Francis has died at the age of 69.

Francis enjoyed a glittering playing career that ended at Hillsborough, but he would go on to become the club’s manager. Known as Britain’s first ever £1m player, Francis was a two-time European Cup winner with Nottingham Forest and was part of Wednesday’s 1991 League Cup triumph.

As manager of the Owls, he led the club to the finals of both the FA Cup and League Cup in 1993. The former England international also took his talent overseas, representing Detroit Express, Sampdoria, Atalanta and Wollongong City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes to Francis have started to pour in, with Gary Lineker among those to have shared touching comments. He tweeted: “Deeply saddened to hear that Trevor Francis has died. A wonderful footballer and lovely man. Was a pleasure to work alongside him both on the pitch and on the telly. RIP Trevor.”

Francis enjoyed a glittering playing career that ended at Hillsborough. Image: Allsport UK/Allsport

Writing on Instagram, Francis’ former Wednesday teammate Viv Anderson said: “Just heard the unbelievable news regarding Trevor Francis, he was such a wonderful person and fabulous teammate he will be sadly missed, my condolences go to his family and friends.”