Former Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Middlesbrough winger becomes free agent at 31
The experienced wideman has joined the raft of players now available as free agents following the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign. Reach’s season was extended by West Brom’s involvement in the Championship play-offs but the Baggies could not advance to the final.
It has now been confirmed he will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract, bringing an end to three years at the The Hawthorns. The 31-year-old will depart having made a total of 78 appearances for the club.
He joined the Baggies in 2021, ending a five-year association with Sheffield Wednesday to do so. He left the Owls after they were relegated to League One, seeking pastures new having scored 24 goals in 230 appearances.
Reach showed a penchant for long-range stunners at Hillsborough, notching a number of goals that will live long in the memory in S6. Wednesday had signed Reach from Middlesbrough, where he cut his teeth as a youth professional.
While looking to become a first-team regular the Riverside, Reach had a loan spell in West Yorkshire with Bradford City.
In a statement confirming his exit, West Brom said: “The club would like to thank all departing players for their efforts during their time at The Hawthorns and wishes them every success in the future.”
