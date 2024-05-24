Former Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Middlesbrough winger Adam Reach has been released by West Bromwich Albion.

The experienced wideman has joined the raft of players now available as free agents following the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign. Reach’s season was extended by West Brom’s involvement in the Championship play-offs but the Baggies could not advance to the final.

It has now been confirmed he will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract, bringing an end to three years at the The Hawthorns. The 31-year-old will depart having made a total of 78 appearances for the club.

He joined the Baggies in 2021, ending a five-year association with Sheffield Wednesday to do so. He left the Owls after they were relegated to League One, seeking pastures new having scored 24 goals in 230 appearances.

Adam Reach spent five years at Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Reach showed a penchant for long-range stunners at Hillsborough, notching a number of goals that will live long in the memory in S6. Wednesday had signed Reach from Middlesbrough, where he cut his teeth as a youth professional.

While looking to become a first-team regular the Riverside, Reach had a loan spell in West Yorkshire with Bradford City.