The forward left Hillsborough in 2019 and moved away from England, going on enjoy spells with Wellington Phoenix, Kerala Blasters, Omonia and Gulf United. However, he returned to English football in October last year to sign for Barnet.

After seven appearances in the on the fifth rung of the English football ladder, Hooper is set to seek pastures new when his contract expires this summer. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Barnet said: “Thank you to Moussa Diarra, Courtney Senior, Sam Granville and Gary Hooper for their efforts at the club and we wish them all the best for the future.”

Hooper, now 36, looks set to be available as a free agent as clubs begin planning their squads for the 2024/25 campaign. The forward boasts a plethora of experienced and proved useful in front of goal during his time in South Yorkshire.

Gary Hooper left Sheffield Wednesday in 2019. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

He made a total of 85 appearances for the club, registering 31 goals and 12 assists. Wednesday initially brought him on loan from Norwich City before his move was made permanent.

Hooper joined the Owls after scoring 20 goals in 71 outings for Norwich, a respectable tally but one that does not stand out as much as his records at Scunthorpe United and Celtic.