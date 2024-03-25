Bothroyd, now 41, enjoyed a 21-year career that started at Coventry City and ended in Japan with Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo. He amassed nearly 600 career appearances, scoring over 150 goals.

However, speaking to the Daily Mail, he has admitted to hiding the fact he had seizures during his career. He said: “I wish I'd have spoken about epilepsy earlier but I didn't because I felt that they might give me a short-term contract or pay-as-you-play. I never denied it, I just didn't talk about it. I had to earn a living. I wanted security for myself and my family.

“Epilepsy affected my performance. There were loads of times I had bad games because of it, when I wasn't fully focused or I had in the back of my mind a worry like, 's***, I haven't taken my tablets'.”

Jay Bothroyd had a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Harry Engels/Getty Images

The former Owls forward, who had a loan spell at Hillsborough during the 2012/13 campaign, admitted to playing two days after a seizure at one point in his career because he said he was able to.

He said: “I once had a seizure and played two days later - because I said I wanted to. They said to me, 'do you think you're all right to play?', and I said, 'yeah'. They didn't make me play, but they didn't say 'you shouldn't play'. I scored in that game!

“It's about results. Back then I couldn't say, 'sorry I can't come in, I've had a seizure' because I think people would have looked at it like a sign of weakness.”

However, Bothroyd also detailed an incident in which he blacked out while driving and ended up in a prison cell. The former frontman believes other players are living with the condition and now fundraises for Young Epilepsy.