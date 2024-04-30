The 40-year-old took charge of the non-league outfit in December, having previously held the role of assistant manager at Croft Park. However, he was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation from the National League North.

With the club’s fate sealed, Blyth have moved to relieve Shaw of his duties and press ahead with the search for a replacement. A statement issued by Blyth read: “Blyth Spartans today can announce that first-team manager Jon Shaw has been relieved of his duties.

"Jon Shaw leaves after overseeing 21 National League North games which started with a derby day win against South Shields at home, not forgetting the 30 games he spent assisting Graham Fenton at the start of this season and the seven appearances he made as player-assistant manager, netting a goal in the 3-0 win at Croft Park vs Bishop’s Stortford.

“Chairman Irfan Liaquat, would like to place on record his gratitude to Jon for his efforts during his time in charge with us. Everyone at the club thanks Jon for his time at the club.”

Liaquat said: “This decision is not one the club has taken lightly, and it regrettably comes after deep and thorough consideration, and it was in what we believe to be in the best interest of Blyth Spartans Football Club in our attempt to regain National League status. The search for Jon’s successor is already underway.”

Yorkshire-born Shaw is a graduate of Sheffield Wednesday’s academy and made 24 appearances at senior level for the Owls. He also had a stint on loan at York City while cutting his teeth at Hillsborough. A well-travelled frontman, he went on to represent the likes of Luton and Rochdale.