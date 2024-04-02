Former Sunderland, Leicester City and Blackpool man axed by Yorkshire non-league club
The 41-year-old took the reins at Nethermoor in October, having previously led Bury and Ossett United. However, following a run of one win in five games, Welsh has been relieved of his duties.
He has left with the Lions sat eighth in the Northern Premier League Premier Division table, on the seventh rung of the English football ladder. Guiseley captain Liam Tongue will serve as caretaker manager for the rest of the season.
A statement issued by Guiseley read: Guiseley AFC have today parted company with first-team manager Andy Welsh.
"Whilst we appreciate that coming in mid-season with a settled squad was a difficult task, unfortunately we haven’t seen the desired improvements and momentum in the team’s performances and results as we approach the final stages of the season, and felt a change was needed to give the squad the best chance of picking up as many points as possible in the last five games, whilst we look to continue to build into next season with a settled team.
“We thank Andy for his time and efforts with the club, leading us to the County Cup semi-finals and keeping the side within three points of the play-offs, including a notable double against Radcliffe. Club captain Liam Tongue will lead the team as caretaker for the remainder of the season, with his assistant staff to be confirmed.”
