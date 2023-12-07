Former Wigan Athletic and Accrington Stanley boss poised to become new manager at Rotherham United

ROTHERHAM UNITED are set to appoint Leam Richardson as their new permanent manager.

The Millers have been without a full-time boss for three-and-a-half weeks - after the club parted company with Matt Taylor, who has since returned to work at League One outfit Bristol Rovers.

Leeds-born Richardson, 44, who left Latics in November 2022, has been one of the prime candidates in the running for the position since Taylor was sacked on November 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshireman, who has also previously managed Accrington Stanley, was assistant to Paul Cook at Wigan before becoming boss when the Liverpudlian departed in the summer of 2020 after the club's relegation to League One following a points deduction as a result of administration.

Former Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson has been named as the new manager at Rotherham United. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

Richardson achieved promotion back to the Championship at the second time of asking in 2021-22, having secured survival in the club's first season back in League One.

They were promoted as champions, beating the Millers to silverware.

Speaking to the Wigan Observer recently, Richardson said that his break from management had recharged his batteries for the next challenge ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Professionally, I’ve been able to reflect on my career, maintain what I believe in and discard some of the less important things.

"It has also allowed me to further my learning by observing other disciplines in sport.

"Importantly, too, I have been able to re-energise before focusing on the future and my next challenge.

"I’m sure, when that comes around, I’ll know it’s right for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Just as importantly, I hope they will know I’m right for them."

Several other candidates have been linked with the Millers post since it became available.

Former Luton, Stoke and Southampton chief Nathan Jones turned down the job, while former Glasgow Rangers, Brentford and Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton and ex-Millwall, Derby and Stoke manager Gary Rowett were other contenders under consideration alongside former Millers boss Steve Evans.