Former Wigan Athletic chief and ex-Leeds United manager emerging as two main candidates for Rotherham United post
The Millers, without a full-time boss since Matt Taylor was sacked on November 13, held talks earlier this week with Richardson and Mark Warburton after former Luton, Stoke and Southampton chief Jones turned down the job.
It is understood that ex-Glasgow Rangers, Brentford and Nottingham Forest boss Warburton won't be coming to the club, either.
Richardson has been a contender for the position since the axing of Taylor, who returned to management at the end of last week at Bristol Rovers.
Leeds-born Richardson, who led Wigan to the League One championship in 2022, left the Latics in November 2022.
Gary Rowett has also been spoken to by the Millers, but is no longer in the equation.
Evans, 61, secured back-to-back promotions in his time at Rotherham from April 2012 to September 2015, with the club also memorably retaining their second-tier status under his watch in 2014-15.
He is currently impressing at surprise League One promotion packages Stevenage, with the Scot among the nominees for the manager of the month accolade for November.
The Hertfordshire club are unbeaten in their last ten matches in all competitions. Speaking after Stevenage's EFL Trophy game last month - after being quickly linked with the post following Taylor's departure - Evans said that he was not 'aware of anything' regarding a potential return to the Millers.
He did add that he retained a 'great affinity' with Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart and his family.
He stated: “I can't do anything about what is in the media or what the reports are. I just have to focus on what's here.
"I've got a great affinity with the (Rotherham) chairman and his family up there and I've got a great affinity for a really good football club."
Interim-boss Wayne Carlisle has been holding the fort for the Millers' last three matches, a 1-1 draw with Leeds United, 4-1 loss at Hull City and 0-0 draw at Birmingham City.
Second-from-bottom Rotherham now face successive home games, starting with the visit of another managerless club in Swansea City on Saturday.
They host West Brom next Tuesday.