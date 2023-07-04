All Sections
Former York City goalkeeper Pete Jameson leaves Harrogate Town for Hartlepool United

Former York City goalkeeper Pete Jameson has left Harrogate Town for Hartlepool United on a permanent deal.
By Stuart Rayner
Published 4th Jul 2023, 18:05 BST

The 30-year-old made 31 appearances in his only season at Wetherby Road, having previously helped the Minstermen into the Conference.

But he lost his place in the side to Mark Oxley in mid-February and asked to leave in search of regular first-team football.

"I’m not in a position to be able to guarantee Pete games, so we’ve agreed to make him available," confirmed manager Simon Weaver in May.

Jameson joins Hartlepool, who were relegated out of the Football League last season. The move reunites the Middlesbrough youth product with his former York manager John Askey.

LIMITED OPPORTUNITIES: Pete Jamesondropped behind Mark Oxley in the goalkeeping pecking order at Harrogate Town
