Former Yorkshire footballer who won £1m on lottery quits job to travel the world

An ex-footballer and builder who went viral after he won £1m lottery jackpot has revealed him and partner have quit jobs to travel the world.

Terry Kennedy, 29, was a teammate of England star Harry Maguire at Sheffield United before being forced into early retirement due to a knee injury in 2016. But after scooping the life-changing win last year, he quit his job as a builder and has spent 12 months ticking off items from his bucket list with his partner Kay Yoxall, 26.

Before the couple had even collected their winnings, they immediately jetted off to Tenerife before heading to Dublin for a long weekend. The lucky pair quit their jobs and haven't stopped travelling since, and have visited some incredible destinations such as Tokyo, New Zealand, Hawaii, Turkey and Italy.

Highlights of their year travelling also include swimming with dolphins in Mexico and going on a helicopter ride in New York. But their favourite trip so far has been a Caribbean cruise, which Kay described as 'just beautiful.' The video of him finding out he had won while at work went viral.

Terry Kennedy Swimming with the fishes in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

She said: "On average, we’ve managed to go somewhere different each month and we have lots more to pack in, so we can’t wait to create some more amazing memories together. Swimming with dolphins in Mexico was on our bucket list of things to do too and we've now ticked that amazing memory off. That was magical, as was every trip we've taken since winning changed our lives forever."

Despite it being a year after the couple won the lottery, Terry has said that they 'have to pinch ourselves to remind us that this is real.'

Terry said: "This win is something which has absolutely changed our lives forever, including the ability it’s given us to travel the world. It is always something you hope will happen to you but it is just a dream – you think it’s something that only happens to other people – not ordinary people like us!

"And it may be a whole year on since we won but still, every single day, we have to pinch ourselves to remind us that this is real and it really did happen to us."

Lottery winners Terry and Kay mjoying the high life.

Terry, from Barnsley, bought the winning Lotto Lucky Dip ticket in November last year - but left the ticket on the counter and had to go back and pick it up. Luckily he did go back, because when he later checked the ticket he realised he had matched five numbers plus the bonus ball - making him a millionaire.

He was working as a ground worker on a building site at the time and one of his colleagues videoed the moment Terry found out he had won the money. In the viral video, you can see the disbelief and shock on Terry's face as his work colleagues shout and celebrate with him.

Recalling the life changing phone call, Terry said: "Despite all the checks it isn’t until you hear on the phone that it is a £1million win that you really believe it. Making the call in front of my mates and colleagues was brilliant and I immediately took them to the pub for a celebratory pint.

"Thinking about that call – and listening back to it today – still gives us both goosebumps – and if I am honest, brings tears to our eyes too. It is a moment which will stay with me for the rest of my life."

The couple are also using their winnings to renovate their four bedroom detached house in Rotherham, into their 'dream home.'

The property sits on a third of an acre of land and has its own orchard, and they will be building a 'man cave' in the garden along with a home for their pet tortoise Travis.