Free midweek is good news for Rotherham United players Ben Wiles, Ollie Rathbone, Andre Green, Grant Hall & Tom Eaves - while Christ Tiehi is set to arrive ahead of Championship game at Sunderland
Down on numbers at the minute due to a combination of depleted squad resources and injuries, Rotherham did not manage to fill their bench in last weekend's controversial draw with Blackburn Rovers.
A much-needed new face should arrive later this week in the shape of midfielder Christ Tiehi, with the paperwork issues holding up his move from Czech outfit Slovan Liberec player having now been resolved.
The time will also enable key players who have been managing slight issues to recharge their batteries and provide additional time for others to put themselves into contention for the weekend.
They include Andre Green, Grant Hall and Tom Eaves.
Recent signing Green has missed the club's first three games of the campaign with a groin niggle, with Hall having been out with a hamstring concern.Eaves is also yet to feature this season due to a calf issue.
Taylor said: "We did not want to play three games (last week), but we had to.
"You never want to put that group out - the (Oli) Rathbone's and (Ben) Wiles's of this world and forget what happened at the end of last season with those two players.
"We didn't want to play those in three games a week, but had to.
"We are aware that some need a little bit of looking after. No Tuesday game gives us an opportunity, while still speeding up some of the others.
"It's always about the balance. I am aware that some were hit by a three-game week.
"You just hope it's just mental tiredness and a bit of body soreness and nothing long lasting which should take us into the weekend."
The Millers are definitely without Lee Peltier (calf), who will be out of action for a significant amount of time, while there could be updates regarding Shane Ferguson (hernia) and Jamie Lindsay (Achilles) later this week.