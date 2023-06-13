All Sections
"Fresh start" sees Huddersfield Town duo Leigh Bromby and Paul Clements leave the Championship club

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have confirmed that Leigh Bromby has left his role as sporting director.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:05 BST

The 42-year-old, a former defender in his playing days with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Leeds United, had worked at the club for the past nine years after retiring as a player.

Meanwhile, Town goalkeeping coach Paul Clements has also exited his role.

Bromby first joined the club as an academy coach in 2014, progressing to become academy manager in 2018.

Leigh Bromby (in background) with ex-Huddersfield Town chairman Phil Hodgkinson . Picture: Getty.Leigh Bromby (in background) with ex-Huddersfield Town chairman Phil Hodgkinson . Picture: Getty.
Leigh Bromby (in background) with ex-Huddersfield Town chairman Phil Hodgkinson . Picture: Getty.

He was named as head of football operations at the end of the 2019-20 campaign and latterly served as sporting director.

New chief executive Jake Edwards commented: "On behalf of the club, I would like to thank Leigh for his achievements during his long association with Huddersfield Town.

"This change comes as we look towards a fresh start at the club, and as we begin to build towards the start of the new season.”

Clement had been with the club since July 2015 and was named as head of goalkeeping in the summer of 2017.

Edwards continued: “Paul can depart his role at Huddersfield Town with a lot of pride in what he’s achieved here. He leaves the goalkeeping department in good shape as we look towards the new season.

“Much like the departure of Leigh Bromby, this change has been made in order to refresh our football department ahead of the new season.”

