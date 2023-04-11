Huddersfield Town drew 2-2 with Blackburn Rovers on Monday afternoon. The Terriers have been in decent form as they look to secure their place in the Championship for next season.

Neil Warnock’s side are now unbeaten in their last five league outings. They are two points above the relegation zone.

Rotherham United, on the other hand, are four above the drop after their useful 0-0 draw away at Norwich City last time out. Using data collected by FiveThirtyEight, here is a look at where the Yorkshire pair are now predicted to finish at the end of this campaign after recent results...