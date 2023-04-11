All Sections
Fresh twist predicted in Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Cardiff City and QPR relegation battle - gallery

An updated look at where Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United are predicted to finish in the Championship table

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:11 BST

Huddersfield Town drew 2-2 with Blackburn Rovers on Monday afternoon. The Terriers have been in decent form as they look to secure their place in the Championship for next season.

Neil Warnock’s side are now unbeaten in their last five league outings. They are two points above the relegation zone.

Rotherham United, on the other hand, are four above the drop after their useful 0-0 draw away at Norwich City last time out. Using data collected by FiveThirtyEight, here is a look at where the Yorkshire pair are now predicted to finish at the end of this campaign after recent results...

39 points

1. 24. Wigan

39 points Photo: Bernard Platt

40 points

2. 23. Blackpool

40 points Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

46 points

3. 22. Reading

46 points Photo: Dan Istitene

48 points

4. 21. QPR

48 points Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

