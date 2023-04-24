An updated look at where Leeds United are predicted to finish at the end of the Premier League table

Leeds United are currently fighting for their lives in the Premier League and have a huge clash coming up this week against relegation rivals Leicester City at Elland Road. The Whites are a point above the drop zone with six games left of the season to play.

Jesse Marsch was sacked earlier this year after a poor run of form and was replaced by former Watford boss Javi Gracia. The Spaniard has since won three of his 10 games in charge since making the switch to Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their hopes took another blow on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by Fulham at Craven Cottage. Harry Wilson struck a 58th-minute volley to land his second goal in as many matches, with Andreas Pereira adding a second from close range shortly afterwards.

Leeds pulled one back with 11 minutes remaining as Patrick Bamford’s effort was deflected in off Joao Palhinha, but the visitors could not find a crucial equaliser.

“I’m worried about everything,” said the Leeds manager. “It’s our third defeat in a row, and we have to improve.

“All the players, the level of the players, we have to recover our best XI because we have a very important game in three days (at home against Leicester) and we have to be ready in all the positions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 52-year-old, who has also had spells at Osasuna, Malaga and Valencia in the past, faces a tough task as he looks to keep Leeds up. Using data from FiveThirtyEight, here is a look at where they are predicted to finish in the table based on results from the last batch of fixtures...

1. Manchester City, 88 points

2. Arsenal, 85 points

3. Manchester United, 72 points

4. Newcastle United, 72 points

5. Brighton and Hove Albion, 64 points

6. Liverpool, 64 points

7. Tottenham Hotspur, 61 points

8. Aston Villa, 59 points

9. Fulham, 52 points

10. Brentford, 52 points

11. Chelsea, 48 points

12. Crystal Palace, 48 points

13. West Ham, 42 points

14. Wolves, 40 points

15. AFC Bournemouth, 39 points

16. Leicester City, 35 points

17. Leeds United, 35 points

18. Everton, 33 points

19. Nottingham Forest, 31 points

20. Southampton, 30 points