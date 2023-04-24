Leeds United are currently fighting for their lives in the Premier League and have a huge clash coming up this week against relegation rivals Leicester City at Elland Road. The Whites are a point above the drop zone with six games left of the season to play.
Jesse Marsch was sacked earlier this year after a poor run of form and was replaced by former Watford boss Javi Gracia. The Spaniard has since won three of his 10 games in charge since making the switch to Yorkshire.
Their hopes took another blow on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by Fulham at Craven Cottage. Harry Wilson struck a 58th-minute volley to land his second goal in as many matches, with Andreas Pereira adding a second from close range shortly afterwards.
Leeds pulled one back with 11 minutes remaining as Patrick Bamford’s effort was deflected in off Joao Palhinha, but the visitors could not find a crucial equaliser.
“I’m worried about everything,” said the Leeds manager. “It’s our third defeat in a row, and we have to improve.
“All the players, the level of the players, we have to recover our best XI because we have a very important game in three days (at home against Leicester) and we have to be ready in all the positions.”
The 52-year-old, who has also had spells at Osasuna, Malaga and Valencia in the past, faces a tough task as he looks to keep Leeds up. Using data from FiveThirtyEight, here is a look at where they are predicted to finish in the table based on results from the last batch of fixtures...
1. Manchester City, 88 points
2. Arsenal, 85 points
3. Manchester United, 72 points
4. Newcastle United, 72 points
5. Brighton and Hove Albion, 64 points
6. Liverpool, 64 points
7. Tottenham Hotspur, 61 points
8. Aston Villa, 59 points
9. Fulham, 52 points
10. Brentford, 52 points
11. Chelsea, 48 points
12. Crystal Palace, 48 points
13. West Ham, 42 points
14. Wolves, 40 points
15. AFC Bournemouth, 39 points
16. Leicester City, 35 points
17. Leeds United, 35 points
18. Everton, 33 points
19. Nottingham Forest, 31 points
20. Southampton, 30 points
This prediction expects Leeds to stay up by two points in the end, with Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Everton slipping into the Championship. The latter have never been relegated before.