An updated look at who is predicted to gain promotion from League Two this season

Bradford City have their sights set on promotion to League One and have boosted their chances following their 3-2 win over Grimsby Town this weekend. The Bantams are currently sat in 6th place.

Leyton Orient remain top of the table and are joined in the automatic slots by Northampton Town and Stevenage. Carlisle United, Stockport County and Salford City then make up the play-offs along with Mark Hughes’ side, with Mansfield Town, Barrow and Sutton United still hoping to make the top seven.

Using data by FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at who is predicted to go up from the fourth tier...

1 . 12. Walsall 59 points Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales

2 . 11. Swindon 63 points Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3 . 10. Sutton 66 points Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . 9. Barrow 67 points Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales