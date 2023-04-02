All Sections
Fresh twist predicted in promotion race between Bradford City, Carlisle United, Stockport County, Northampton Town and Mansfield Town - gallery

An updated look at who is predicted to gain promotion from League Two this season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 16:00 BST

Bradford City have their sights set on promotion to League One and have boosted their chances following their 3-2 win over Grimsby Town this weekend. The Bantams are currently sat in 6th place.

Leyton Orient remain top of the table and are joined in the automatic slots by Northampton Town and Stevenage. Carlisle United, Stockport County and Salford City then make up the play-offs along with Mark Hughes’ side, with Mansfield Town, Barrow and Sutton United still hoping to make the top seven.

Using data by FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at who is predicted to go up from the fourth tier...

59 points

1. 12. Walsall

59 points Photo: Michael Driver

63 points

2. 11. Swindon

63 points Photo: Gareth Copley

66 points

3. 10. Sutton

66 points Photo: Pete Norton

67 points

4. 9. Barrow

67 points Photo: Pete Norton

