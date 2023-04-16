All Sections
Fresh twist predicted in promotion race between Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley - gallery

An updated look at where Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are predicted to finish in League One

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 16th Apr 2023, 11:16 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 3-2 away at Burton Albion this weekend in a big dent to their automatic promotion hopes. The Owls’ form has slumped over recent times and they no longer find themselves in the top two with four games left of the season to play.

Barnsley may well come up against Darren Moore’s side in the play-offs and they sit 4th right now. The Tykes thumped Forest Green Rovers 5-1 on Saturday afternoon to boost their chances of going up.

Using data collected by FiveThirtyEight, here is a look at where the Yorkshire pair are predicted to finish now...

30 points

1. 24. Forest Green

30 points

40 points

2. 23. Morecambe

40 points Photo: James Chance

41 points

3. 22. Accrington

41 points

46 points

4. 21. Cambridge

46 points

