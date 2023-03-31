All Sections
Fresh twist predicted in promotion race between Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle - gallery

A look at who is predicted to finish where in League One as Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley eye promotion

By Harry Mail
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:08 BST

The race for automatic promotion for League One is heating up ahead of the weekend. Sheffield Wednesday are 2nd in the table behind Plymouth Argyle and are now four games without a win as they take on Lincoln City at Hillsborough on Saturday fternoon.

4th Barnsley were in fine form but lost 3-1 away at Exeter City last time out and face Morecambe at home next. Ipswich Town are 3rd and are only four points behind the Owls now.

Using data collected by FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at who is predicted to gain promotion from the Championship at the end of this campaign....

67 points

1. 10. Shrewsbury

67 points Photo: George Wood

72 points

2. 9. Pompey

72 points Photo: Jason Brown

76 points

3. 8. Wycombe

76 points

76 points

4. 7. Peterborough

76 points Photo: Joe Dent

