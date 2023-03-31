A look at who is predicted to finish where in League One as Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley eye promotion

The race for automatic promotion for League One is heating up ahead of the weekend. Sheffield Wednesday are 2nd in the table behind Plymouth Argyle and are now four games without a win as they take on Lincoln City at Hillsborough on Saturday fternoon.

4th Barnsley were in fine form but lost 3-1 away at Exeter City last time out and face Morecambe at home next. Ipswich Town are 3rd and are only four points behind the Owls now.

Using data collected by FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at who is predicted to gain promotion from the Championship at the end of this campaign....

