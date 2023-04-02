All Sections
Fresh twist predicted in relegation battle between Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, QPR, Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City - gallery

An updated look at who is predicted to survive in the Championship this season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 15:00 BST

Huddersfield Town have boosted their hopes of staying up in the Championship this term by beating promotion chasing Middlesbrough 4-2 at home this weekend. Neil Warnock’s side are now only inside the bottom three on goal difference.

Wigan Athletic beat QPR 1-0 to drag the R’s further into trouble, whilst Cardiff City lost 3-2 against rivals Swansea City. Meanwhile, Rotherham United drew 0-0 away at Hull City.

Using data from FiveThirtyEight, here is a look at who is predicted to get relegated now based on the results from the latest round of fixtures as clubs prepare for their next games...

64 points

1. 13. Stoke

64 points Photo: Nathan Stirk

60 points

2. 14. Swansea

60 points Photo: Justin Setterfield

57 points

3. 15. Bristol City

57 points

56 points

4. 16. Birmingham

56 points Photo: Matt McNulty

