An updated look at who is predicted to survive in the Championship this season

Huddersfield Town have boosted their hopes of staying up in the Championship this term by beating promotion chasing Middlesbrough 4-2 at home this weekend. Neil Warnock’s side are now only inside the bottom three on goal difference.

Wigan Athletic beat QPR 1-0 to drag the R’s further into trouble, whilst Cardiff City lost 3-2 against rivals Swansea City. Meanwhile, Rotherham United drew 0-0 away at Hull City.

Using data from FiveThirtyEight, here is a look at who is predicted to get relegated now based on the results from the latest round of fixtures as clubs prepare for their next games...

13. Stoke 64 points

14. Swansea 60 points

15. Bristol City 57 points

16. Birmingham 56 points