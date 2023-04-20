All Sections
Fresh twist predicted in Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Luton Town and Millwall promotion battle - gallery

An updated look at who is predicted to finish where in the Championship as Sheffield United eye promotion

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:54 BST

Sheffield United are eyeing promotion back to the Premier League this season and are currently 2nd in the Championship table behind Burnley. The Blades have been impressive this term under Paul Heckingbottom and have a break from league action this weekend as they face a tough test against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Middlesbrough are also hoping to go up in this campaign and are sat in the play-offs. They beat Hull City 3-1 at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night.

Here is a look at where the pair are predicted to finish based on data by FiveThirtyEight...

41 points

1. 24. Blackpool

41 points

41 points

2. 23. Wigan

41 points

46 points

3. 22. Reading

46 points

47 points

4. 21. QPR

47 points Photo: Ashley Allen

