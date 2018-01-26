Friday transfer gossip: Josh Windass set for Hull City? | Barnsley target Cherries winger | Bradford City sign four | Leeds United look to youth

Have your say

HULL City legend Dean Windass could soon be watching his son playing at the KCom Stadium.

The Tigers have joined Preston North End and Wigan Athletic in the chase for Glasgow Rangers striker Josh.

Stephen Warnock: Has joined Bantams.

The 24-year-old is a product of the Huddersfield Town Academy and he was watched in action against Aberdeen this week by Hull manager Nigel Adkins, who was primarily running the rule over visiting defender Scott McKenna, whom the Tigers have had three bids rejected for.

Windass, who was born in Hull, joined Rangers in 2016 for around £65,000 from Accrington Stanley and is said to be happy at Ibrox.

Barnsley appear close to signing Bournemouth winger Connor Mahoney on loan.

The Reds were linked with a move for the former Blackburn Rovers player early last year and the club - who saw a move for Amiens winger Harrison Manzala collapse after he turned down an £800,000 move to Oakwell - have maintained their interest.

Wanted: AFC Bournemouth's Connor Mahoney, left.

England Under-20 player, Mahoney, 21 next month, has yet to feature for the Cherriers after moving from Ewood Park last summer.

The Reds, who has brought in Daniel Pinnilos and Kieffer Moore this month, are being linked with a number of other moves ahead of next week’s window.

They have an ongoing interest in Oxford United goalkeeper Simon Eastwood, despite seeing a bid rebuffed, and West Brom midfielder Sam Field is said to be on their radar.

Derby County, Sunderland and Norwich are also interested in a loan move for the highly-rated youngster.

Chesterfield's Kristian Dennis: On the move?

The Reds have also been linked with Chesterfield forward Kristian Dennis, also on the wish-list of Bradford City.

Bradford, meanwhile, have signed four players, including 6ft 2in German striker Kai Bruenker.

The 23-year-old has joined on a 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee from SC Freiburg. Bruenker has scored eight goals in 20 games this season for Freiburg II in the German fourth tier.

The Bantams have also brought in Australia defender Ryan McGowan, 28, on an 18-month deal on a free transfer after a spell with UAE Arabian Gulf League side Al-Sharjah, plus Burton Albion duo Matthew Lund and Stephen Warnock on loan until the end of the season.

Northern Ireland international midfielder Lund has played 12 times for Burton in the Championship this season, while vastle experienced defender Warnock, who had a loan spell at the Bantams in 2002, has made 14 appearances.

Leeds United’s Under-23 squad will be strengthened again with the signing of teenage centre-back Pascal Struijk from Ajax.

Struijk travelled to England on Thursday night and is due to join Leeds in the next 24 hours as United continue to build up their development-squad ranks.

The 18-year-old is a Holland Under-17 international who featured in the Under-17 European Championship in 2016.

He leaves Amsterdam without breaking into Ajax’s senior squad having featured predominantly for the Dutch club’s Under-19 side.

Leeds will add him to Carlos Corberan’s Under-23 group at Thorp Arch, continuing the stream of academy signings made since the takeover of United by Andrea Radrizzani last May.

This month alone, Leeds have recruited Finland Under-19 international Aapo Halme from HJK Helsinki, forward Oliver Sarkic on a permanent deal from Benfica and former Feyenoord goalkeeper Kamil Miazek. A further deal was struck on Wednesday with striker Sam Dalby moving to Elland Road on a two-and-a-half-year contract from Leyton Orient.

Brighton are set to beat Leeds to the signing of Luton Town right-back James Justin, according to reports.

Doncaster Rovers are one of a number of clubs tracking Woking full-back Nathan Ralph.

The 24-year-old is being moniored by a host of clubs including Rovers, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United, Bury, Dundee and Heart of the Midlothian.