The Tigers have suffered only three defeats in their previous 14 meetings with QPR (W6 D5).

However, the reverse fixture earlier this season ended in a 3-0 loss at the MKM Stadium.

Hull took all three points on their last trip to Loftus Road, with a first half goal from George Honeyman and a winner right at the death from Jackson Irvine handing them the victory back in 2019.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours…

